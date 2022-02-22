Sacramento Zoo
Elizabeth Dolbec-Oliveras Art
http://www.edolbecoliveras.com
Instagram: @edolbecoliveras_art
Central Valley Cuddle
Stockton Animal Shelter
http://www.stocktonca.gov/animals
Echeri Ceramics
http://www.echericeramics.com
Raising Caine’s
https://www.raisingcanes.com/
The Block Artisan Ice Co.
Crystal Clear Cocktail Ice
Available at Nugget Markets & Burley Beverages
http://www.blockice.com
Instagram: @blockiceco
Limitless Axes & Ales Grand Opening
277 Lincoln Center
Stockton
February 18th
$30 per person
75-minute throwing session
http://www.limitlessaxes.com/
2/22/22 Wedding
The wedding ceremony starts at 2 pm and concludes at 2:22 pm with celebrations until 4 pm.
Social: FB&IG:@2.22.22Weddings
90th Birthday: Ed c/o Salinger Law Group
9132 Elk Grove Blvd.
Elk Grove, CA 95624
TikTok: @dsalnorcal