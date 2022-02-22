TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Turlock man was arrested after being found with hundreds of images depicting child pornography, police said Tuesday.
Detectives arrested Kenneth Steven Tharp, 60, after a tip came in regarding illicit images that were uploaded to an internet app, the Turlock Police Department said. The investigation led a detective to identify Tharp as the person who uploaded those images.
Tharp agreed to meet with officers at the Turlock Police Department and was arrested.
Turlock police said Tharp had more than 600 images of prepubescent girls engaging in sexual activities. He faces two felony child pornography charges.