SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival announced its 2022 lineup and headliners on Wednesday.
A parade of bands, ranging from hard rock to emo, will be headlining each of night of the four-day festival, set to happen Oct. 6-9 at Discovery Park.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Stanislaus County Girl Dies After Possible Drug Overdose In San Francisco
Slipknot will be Thursday headliner to open the festival. KISS will take the Friday spot, while My Chemical Romance will be on Saturday.
The Foo Fighters – who are no strangers to Sacramento and Northern California, having just played at the Golden 1 Center in December – will be the festival’s closer on Sunday.READ MORE: Sheriff: Woman, 54, Who Rammed Police Patrol Car In Stockton Fatally Shot By Officer
More than 90 bands are lined up for the festival’s four stages, organizers say, including the likes of Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Judas Priest, Lamb of God, Papa Roach and Shinedown.
Aftershock has become Sacramento’s biggest annual event. Organizers said the 2021 version – back after being canceled the year before due the COVID-19 pandemic – saw around 40,000 people each day.MORE NEWS: Fights Break Out At Pioneer High In Woodland; Police Looking At Possible Gang Connection
Passes for the festival can be bought on Aftershock’s official website.