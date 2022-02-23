Good Day Rewind 2/23/2022Good Day Rewind 2/23/2022

2 hours ago

The Oxford in LodiBay Area diners likely know Srijith Gopinathan as the star power behind San Francisco's Taj Campton Place and Ettan in Palo Alto, both restaurants that have earned Michelin recognition. His new project is in the heart of Lodi! Julissa Ortiz is at The Oxford, getting a tour!

7 hours ago

Elvis Tribute Concert Benefiting ShrinersThe King is IN THE BUILDING next Friday at the B Street Theater! An Elvis tribute concert that benefits Shriners Children’s Northern California, AND Elvis-inspired food sounds like a night to remember! Ashley Williams is meeting the chef who is cooking up all the Elvis comfort food you'll find at the event!

7 hours ago

Only Sunshine Sanctuary in ElvertaOnly Sunshine Sanctuary in Elverta has two new residents, adorable calves Gilligan and Vegetables (yes, his name is Vegetables!). Molly Riehl is there meeting them, and telling us how you can donate!

7 hours ago

Burn Boot Camp in RocklinBurn Boot Camp's first Northern California location is open in Rocklin! Lori Wallace is completely unprepared to work out (you can't work out in a skirt!) and checking it out!

7 hours ago