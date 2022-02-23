LINCOLN (CBS13) — Deputies say they have recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen hunting equipment that a suspect was apparently trying to sell on Craigslist.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a Lincoln-area resident was recently the victim of a theft. In total, deputies say more than $2,000 worth of duck decoys and other hunting equipment was stolen.READ MORE: Detached Garage Catches Fire In Sacramento Alleyway
On Feb. 18, the victim found out that their items were for sale on Craigslist. They then arranged a meeting with the unsuspecting suspect to “buy” the items – but the victims then called the sheriff’s office to report their findings.READ MORE: Manteca Police Recover $5000+ Worth Of Stolen Items
Deputies soon showed up at the planned meeting spot and stopped the suspect, finding him in possession of the stolen property.MORE NEWS: Man Allegedly Armed With Gun Delays Firefight In Stockton
The suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Pleasant Grove resident Chris Aaberg. He has been booked into jail facing grand theft, receiving stolen property, a parole violation and other charges.