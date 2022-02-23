WOODLAND (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after several fights broke out almost simultaneously at Woodland’s Pioneer High School on Wednesday morning.
Woodland police say three fights broke out almost all at the same time around 9:30 a.m. Two of those fights appear to be connected, but police say the third was not.
School administrators and police broke up the fights. No significant injuries were reported – and police say they have no evidence that a teacher was injured or that a weapon was involved.
Officers say eight students were released and escorted off campus.
The fights are being investigated as possibly gang-related, police say. Gang investigators and probation officers have responded and are working together to look into the incidents.