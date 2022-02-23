CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop a fire in a detached garage in Sacramento on Wednesday morning.

The scene was along the 2600 block of Chinatown Alley.

Sacramento Fire crews arrived at the scene a little after 7:30 a.m. and found flames coming from a detached garage. The flames were quickly put out.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.