SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters worked quickly to stop a fire in a detached garage in Sacramento on Wednesday morning.
The scene was along the 2600 block of Chinatown Alley.
Incident info: Single-story detached garage was on fire this morning on the 2600 Block of Chinatown Alley. No injuries. Investigation to determine cause is underway. Incident @ 7:44am. pic.twitter.com/QpkR5BkeiL
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) February 23, 2022
Sacramento Fire crews arrived at the scene a little after 7:30 a.m. and found flames coming from a detached garage. The flames were quickly put out.
No injuries have been reported.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.