STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a double shooting in Stockton, police said Wednesday.
The conditions of the people shot are unknown at this time.
The Stockton Police Department said, just before 5:30 p.m., that the shooting happened along Santa Paula Way.
Residents were advised to avoid the area while investigators process the scene.
Very few details have been released at this point and there was no information on a suspect.
Stockton has had a violent start to the year. Law enforcement has reported an uptick in both homicides and violent crimes.