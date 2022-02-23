CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:San Joaquin County News, Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person died and two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Stockton, police said Wednesday.

The Stockton Police Department said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. along Santa Paula Way.

A man and woman, both 19, were shot and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital. A 21-year-old man was also taken to the hospital for separate injuries sustained during the shooting

Very few details have been released at this point and there was no information on a suspect.

Stockton has had a violent start to the year. Law enforcement has reported an uptick in both homicides and violent crimes.