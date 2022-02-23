SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An antique store owner is cleaning up after a pickup truck crashed into the front of his business early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. at Mike & Greg's Antiques and Collectibles near 57th Street and Elvas Avenue.
First responders initially came to the scene to investigate a burglary alarm. They soon found that a pickup truck had crashed through the front of the business and caused a big mess.
Exactly what led up to the pickup truck crashing into the store is unclear, but authorities have confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen.
Whoever was driving the pickup fled the scene before authorities arrived. No description of the suspect has been given yet.
The owner of the store is now cleaning up the mess.