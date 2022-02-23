SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) — A 16-year-old girl who died after a possible overdose in San Francisco last week has been identified as a Stanislaus County resident.
San Francisco police responded to the 600 block of Minna Street on the morning of Feb. 18 to investigate a possible overdose. At the scene, police say a 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead by medics.READ MORE: Slipknot, KISS, My Chemical Romance, Foo Fighters To Headline Aftershock 2022 In Sacramento
The San Francisco County Medical Examiner has since declared the girl’s death suspicious. The girl was identified as Victorria Moran-Hidalgo, a resident of Stanislaus County.READ MORE: Sheriff: Woman, 54, Who Rammed Police Patrol Car In Stockton Fatally Shot By Officer
Investigators from SFPD’s Homicide Detail are now handling the case.MORE NEWS: Fights Break Out At Pioneer High In Woodland; Police Looking At Possible Gang Connection
No arrests have been made at this point, police say, but the case remains an open investigation.