STOCKTON (CBS13) — A woman was shot and killed by a police officer in Stockton on Tuesday, authorities say.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office – the agency handling the investigation – says the incident started just after 2 p.m. when a marked Stockton Police Department patrol vehicle was struck by another motorist near Charter Way and Interstate 5.
A short while later, another Stockton police patrol vehicle spotted that same motorist after it allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Fresno Avenue and Highway 4. That officer tried to pull the suspect over, but she wouldn’t yield.
Eventually, the suspect hit the east dead end of Rolerson Road. There, a pursuing officer got out and ordered the suspect to stop and get out. However, the suspect allegedly shifted into reverse and rammed the patrol car.
The collision caused the door of the patrol car to hit the officer and knock him down, the sheriff’s office says.
After getting back up, authorities say the officer then shot at the suspect.
The suspect was pronounced dead at a local hospital. She has been identified as a 54-year-old woman. The involved officer did not suffer any major injuries.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the woman.