YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A Grass Valley woman, who was found to be under the influence of drugs, was arrested after leaving the scene of a hit-and-run in Yuba City, police said Wednesday.
Rachel Medlin, 25, was booked into the Sutter County Jail for drug- and collision-related charges, the Yuba City Police Department said. Officers also determined Medlin had been driving without a license.
Medlin reportedly hit a pedestrian just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Bridge and Plumas streets. The pedestrian was found with major injuries and was taken to the hospital.
Yuba City police said a witness was able to describe the suspect and the suspect vehicle. Medlin was later located along the 3000 block of Walton Avenue, just south of the city, and taken into custody. She was also determined to have been on narcotics.