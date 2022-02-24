Community Meeting Held In Rancho Cordova Over Safety Concerns After Emma Roark KillingLaw enforcement and city leaders in Rancho Cordova were fielding questions and calming fears Thursday night after the murder of a young woman with autism.

49 minutes ago

What Does It Take For Higher Charges In Fentanyl-Related Deaths?The heat is being turned up on dealers selling deadly drugs laced with fentanyl.

56 minutes ago

Why Is Sacramento Home To Such A Large Slavic Population?The Greater Sacramento region is already home to a large Slavic population. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians started making their way to California dating back to the late 1800s, but what prompted the move and what continues to keep them coming?

1 hour ago

Local Slavic Community Prays For Peace As Russian Attack In Ukraine EscalatesAn escalating war in Eastern Europe has affected the lives of hundreds here in Sacramento. The local Ukrainian community gathered on the steps of the capitol, Thursday, to pray for peace as violence continues in Ukraine.

2 hours ago

Son Of Roseville Man Working In Ukraine Says He Won't LeaveLaura Haefeli spoke with the man over Zoom.

3 hours ago