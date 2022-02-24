ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A driver who was going the wrong way on Highway 65 near Roseville caused a head-on crash that left one man dead Wednesday night, authorities say.
According to California Highway Patrol, just after 10 p.m., a wrong-way driver was on southbound SR-65 just south of Pleasant Grove Boulevard when they swerved from the center to the left lane – crashing into an oncoming car head-on.
The impact of the crash sent debris flying into another vehicle that was also on the freeway at the time, officers say.
Both drivers of the cars involved in the head-on crash were rushed to the hospital with major injuries. The driver of the car that was struck by the suspect has since died from his injuries, CHP says.
Officers have since determined that the wrong-way driver was allegedly driving under the influence of a controlled substance. He was identified as 34-year-old Carmichael resident Arturo Garcia and he has been arrested for DUI.
The name of the driver killed has not been released, but CHP says he was a 39-year-old Roseville resident.