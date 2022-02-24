CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
OLIVEHURST

OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody accused of shooting another minor in Olivehurst on Thursday, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting occurred at around 4:20 p.m. in the area of McGowan Parkway and Fleming Avenue.

The minor who was shot was taken to the hospital for a life-threatening wound, authorities said.

The shooting briefly shut down McGowan at Mary Avenue but it has since reopened.

No further information was released.