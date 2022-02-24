Evening Forecast - 2/24/22Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

DNA Evidence Lets ‘Hank The Tank’ Off The Hook From Tahoe-Area Break-Ins“Hank the Tank,” the big bear being blamed for breaking into dozens of homes across the Tahoe Keys area, may be innocent after all.

HIV, STD Rates Rose During Pandemic In Sacramento CountyAs COVID-19 cases decline, healthcare professionals are worried about a different surge. National data shows HIV and STD cases rose during the pandemic, including in Sacramento County.

Support Rally For Ukraine Continues At CapitolLaura Haefeli spoke with others who showed up to the Capitol to show their support for Ukraine, which has become the target of a Russian invasion.

All Might Not Be What It Seems In The Online MarketplaceA Manteca viewer learned the hard way that just because you buy something on Walmart.com doesn’t mean you’re actually buying a product from Walmart.

