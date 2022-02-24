ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — An early morning high-speed chase crossed two counties over the weekend but ended with the suspect in custody, authorities say.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, back on Feb. 20, a deputy tried to pull over a suspect along westbound Interstate 80 near the Riverside Avenue offramp. Exactly what prompted the attempted stop is unclear, but the suspect instead hit the gas.
Deputies say the suspect hit speeds over 100 mph and ran through several red lights and stop signs during the chase. He also allegedly drove into oncoming traffic at one point.
Eventually, the suspect drove into Sacramento County where he pulled into an apartment complex. The driver – identified as 44-year-old Sacramento resident Manuel Rodriguez Jr. – then ran into an apartment, but later came out peacefully and was arrested.
Authorities say the vehicle Rodriguez used to lead them on the chase had been stolen.
Rodriguez has been booked into jail and is facing charges of evading a peace officer, stealing a vehicle, receiving stolen property, among other charges.