Why Is Sacramento Home To Such A Large Slavic Population?The Greater Sacramento region is already home to a large Slavic population. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians started making their way to California dating back to the late 1800s, but what prompted the move and what continues to keep them coming?

16 minutes ago

Local Slavic Community Prays For Peace As Russian Attack In Ukraine EscalatesAn escalating war in Eastern Europe has affected the lives of hundreds here in Sacramento. The local Ukrainian community gathered on the steps of the capitol, Thursday, to pray for peace as violence continues in Ukraine.

53 minutes ago

Son Of Roseville Man Working In Ukraine Says He Won't LeaveLaura Haefeli spoke with the man over Zoom.

2 hours ago

Evening Forecast - 2/24/22Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

5 hours ago

DNA Evidence Lets ‘Hank The Tank’ Off The Hook From Tahoe-Area Break-Ins“Hank the Tank,” the big bear being blamed for breaking into dozens of homes across the Tahoe Keys area, may be innocent after all.

5 hours ago