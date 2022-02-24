SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s gunshot detection system led to the arrest of a shooting and carjacking suspect who caused a major crash along the Yolo Causeway last week, police said Thursday.
A ShotSpotter activation alerted law enforcement of 13 gunshots that were fired just before 4 p.m. last Friday along Silver Eagle Road, police said in a news release. A second activation went off just moments later indicating 12 rounds being fired in the same area.
Sacramento police said several residents in the area reported gunshots, an armed suspect running through the neighborhood and a carjacking. The suspect took off in the stolen car and was spotted, by a police helicopter, traveling at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour on eastbound I-80 toward Davis.
Footage from the chopper shows the suspect lose control of the vehicle and crash directly into the back of a car on the freeway. The footage shows the suspect, limping on one leg, get out of the car and attempt to carjack multiple other vehicles on the freeway.
At one point, the suspect, who has not yet been identified, broke a window to one of the vehicles and hopped into the back seat. After failing to steal another car, he then hopped into the westbound lanes of I-80 as law enforcement arrived but was detained by several officers moments later, police said.