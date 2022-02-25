STOCKTON (CBS13) — Friday there was a vehicle chase that ended in an arrest and a robbery in which the suspect is still at large, said the Stockton Police Department.
The car chase took place on Hazelton Avenue and Airport Way in the Park District at which point an officer attempted to stop a driver. When the driver failed to stop, the officer pursued them. During the chase, the driver collided with an unoccupied car at which point the driver fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the driver was caught and arrested. The driver was Jose Nunez, a 44-year-old, who was arrested for traffic charges, DUI, resisting arrest, and an outstanding warrant.
The robbery took place on West Harding Way in the Civic District of Stockton in which a 45-year-old woman was working when two suspects walked out of her store without paying for their merchandise. One of the suspects even slapped the victim before fleeing in a gold sedan. The suspects are still sought by law enforcement.