ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — A call for help half a world away, Pastor Vadym Dashkevich has taken these calls all day. We were there as he talked with a fellow pastor in Ukraine, rushing women and children out of the warzone.

“They moved out without nothing, even I’m sorry, no socks, no toothbrush, nothing,” says Vadym Dashkevych, Senior Pastor Spring of Life Ukrainian Baptist Church.

Vadym — better known as “Pastor Dash” at Spring of Life Ukrainian Baptist Church — where they’ve been holding prayer services every night since Russian troops invaded – and the attacks started.

“It’s really hard for us. Emotionally, it puts you down,” says Dashkevich.

“We didn’t sleep all night because it’s just news news news, you know?” says Zoya Kozyk, a church member.

Zoya and Mykola Koyzk can’t turn away from the news, worried about family and friends in their home country. Like many others, they gather at church for support.

“To pray for peace for Ukraine, yeah. And help, for help. The people, it’s a hard time, a hard time for them,” says Zoya.

The church is now preparing to open it’s doors to refugees.

In the next few weeks, we’re likely going to see a lot of immigrants at the church, refugees that are going to escape from Ukraine.

CBS News just learned that the Biden administration is considering protecting certain Ukrainians already living in the U.S. from deportation. And considering the large Slavic population in Greater Sacramento, Pastor Dash expects an influx of refugees.

This region is really open for the refugees, for the immigrants and California was always helping the immigrants.

“It’s very hard time for Ukraine and for us because we’re Ukrainian you know? We live in America for 17 years but we grew up in Ukraine, childhood, hometown,” says one church member.

“I know for sure a lot of people want to come to the United States. Because this country did a lot for immigrants, especially for us Ukrainians,” says Pastor Dashkevich.