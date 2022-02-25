RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – The toll on Ukrainians in two days of Russian attacks is not limited to military, but children and civilians who are caught in the middle and the country’s largest children’s hospital is full.
The Ukrainian American House is a nonprofit based in Rancho Cordova created to connect Ukrainian and American businesses. The nonprofit has now pivoted to help share updates and support during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.READ MORE: California Attorney General Bonta Issues Consumer Warning Against Fraudulent Charities
In the latest update from Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called “horrific Russian rocket strikes” were heard in Ukraine‘s capital on Friday amid unverified reports that the fighting had already reached the heart of Kyiv.
Videos and photos shared with CBS13 from the UA House Chairman, Vlad Skots, show what his brothers in Kyiv see. He said his family members are safe, he said, but they have had to hide for safety during attacks. He said they can hear the explosions and see the aftermath.READ MORE: Gov. Newsom Ends 12 Emergencies, But COVID Isn't One Of Them
“Putin he won’t stop there in Ukraine. He’ll bring other damages,” said Skots, who moved to the U.S. two decades ago for the ‘American Dream.’ A goal, he said today, he achieved with an international shipping business that takes him to Ukraine at least five times a year.
Appearing on television from an undisclosed location, Ukraine’s president warned the world that Vladimir Putin was attacking not only his country, but waging “a war against Europe,” and he said the West wasn’t doing enough to stop it.
Ukrainian officials say they’re fighting on multiple fronts to repel a “full-scale invasion,” and President Joe Biden has accused Putin of choosing to carry out “a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.”
The largest children’s hospital in Ukraine, “Ohmatdit” is full, according to the hospital Press Secretary. Friday, doctors completed a surgery on a 7-year-old boy who, she said, was in “extreme condition” after being hit by gunfire from Russian troops. His parents are believed to have died.
“Children are also suffering from Russian attacks,” said the spokesperson, “He had really terrible things on his body and our doctors saved him.”
The boy is expected to survive and recover, but the toll is seen hourly by the hospital staff. There are nearly 500 children in the hospital, currently, not all are injured in Russian attacks, some are there for other medical care.MORE NEWS: Suspect Identified In Fatal Shooting On Dayton Street In Sacramento
The Ukrainian American House will host a prayer breakfast Saturday at 9 a.m. at 5948 Pecan Ave. in Orangevale.