RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – The toll on Ukrainians in two days of Russian attacks is not limited to military, but children and civilians who are caught in the middle and the country’s largest children’s hospital is full.

The Ukrainian American House is a nonprofit based in Rancho Cordova created to connect Ukrainian and American businesses. The nonprofit has now pivoted to help share updates and support during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the latest update from Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called “horrific Russian rocket strikes” were heard in Ukraine‘s capital on Friday amid unverified reports that the fighting had already reached the heart of Kyiv.

Videos and photos shared with CBS13 from the UA House Chairman, Vlad Skots, show what his brothers in Kyiv see. He said his family members are safe, he said, but they have had to hide for safety during attacks. He said they can hear the explosions and see the aftermath.

Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital is nearly full, a spokesperson told me today. She’s living there right now because windows at home were blown out. She’s worried about the nearly 500 children in their care, some injured in Russian attacks. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/BOvwdTLwt6 — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) February 26, 2022

The largest children’s hospital in Ukraine, “Ohmatdit” is full, according to the hospital Press Secretary. Friday, doctors completed a surgery on a 7-year-old boy who, she said, was in “extreme condition” after being hit by gunfire from Russian troops. His parents are believed to have died. “Children are also suffering from Russian attacks,” said the spokesperson, “He had really terrible things on his body and our doctors saved him.”

The boy is expected to survive and recover, but the toll is seen hourly by the hospital staff. There are nearly 500 children in the hospital, currently, not all are injured in Russian attacks, some are there for other medical care.

The Ukrainian American House will host a prayer breakfast Saturday at 9 a.m. at 5948 Pecan Ave. in Orangevale.