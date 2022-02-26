VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Stolen items were recovered in Thursday from staff members at Premier Day Spa in Vacaville, said the Vacaville Police Department.
The items were first stolen Thursday evening when a man entered the break room of the Premier Day Spa and rummaged through the employees' belongings.
After being caught by the employees, he fled the area.
When they realized that several smartphones and an iPad had been taken they called the Vacaville Police Department.
The officers located the suspect walking in a parking lot nearby who was identified as Luciano Oyharsabal of Martinez. However, he didn’t have the stolen items on him.
The officers searched several nearby parking lots and found Luciano's vehicle, which had the stolen items inside.
The officers were able to return the items to the hard-working employees of Premier Day Spa.