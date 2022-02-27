Salinas Police Officer Killed In The Line Of DutyA police officer in Northern California was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man he stopped for a traffic violation and the suspect in his death has been arrested, authorities said Saturday. Salinas Police Department Officer Jorge David Alvarado pulled over a car about 10:45 p.m. on Friday in the area of Market Street and Griffin Street and the traffic stop turned into a shootout, said Miguel Cabrera, a spokesperson for the police department.

41 minutes ago

California Couple Escapes From UkraineThe couple was in Ukraine getting their new daughter who was born via a surrogate .

45 minutes ago

Sacramento Apartment Tenants Say Landlord In Unfairly Targeting ThemCited with a lease violation over a religious statue, a man says it's been there for 15 years. He's not alone. Several tenants say the new apartment manager is also sending them notices that are unjustified.

50 minutes ago

Deadline Monday For Teachers To Be VaccinatedThe Sacramento Unified School District knows they won't have 100% vaccination of its teacher. Knowing that, the question becomes how to move forward with education in a safe environment.

1 hour ago

California's Forests Dying OffAn aerial survey last year showed 9 million trees died. The biggest killers were drought, wildfires and destructive beetles.

1 hour ago