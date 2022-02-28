Evening Forecast - 2/28/22Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

15 minutes ago

Witness: Officers Brought 1 Injured Person Out Of ChurchA photographer who was at the scene of the shooting at The Church of Sacramento just after the shooting says police came up to the church from both directions, stormed the church and emerged with one person to whom they were giving first aid.

17 minutes ago

Roadways Shut Down As Law Enforcement Descends On Arden Arcade AreaVelena Jones was live near the scene with the latest.

17 minutes ago

Law Enforcement Officials Descend On Area Just Behind Arden Fair Mall In SacramentoThere are law enforcement officers from five separate agencies, along with multiple vehicles on Ethan Way just behind Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento.

33 minutes ago

Heavy Police Presence Near Church In Arden Arcade Area Of SacramentoCBS13 is working to confirm reports near The Church of Sacramento on Wyda Way near Ethan Way.

40 minutes ago