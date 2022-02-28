SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Multiple people were killed in a shooting in the Arden Arcade area Monday afternoon, Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed.
The scene was at The Church in Sacramento in the area of Wyda and Ethan ways near the Chick-fil-A by Arden Fair.
#Breaking Big police presence at Ethan Way near Arden Fair Mall. Streets taped off. Armored vehicle, sheriff, police, fire department, CHP pic.twitter.com/DdjI99ZkdE
— stevelarge (@largesteven) March 1, 2022
One witness told CBS13 he saw police bring one victim out of the church. At this time, it is unclear how many people were shot.
Fire crews and SWAT also responded to the scene. The roadways were blocked off as of 5:45 p.m. A police chopper in the area could be heard asking people to stay inside and for anyone with information to contact authorities.
CBS13 was working to confirm more on the the incident.
