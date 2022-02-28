Witness Describes Chaotic Scene Of Deadly Church ShootingThe witness said she was sitting outside the church and called police when a man ran outside of the church and frantically approached her.

19 minutes ago

Supervised Visit Safety Questions Arise After Sacramento Church ShootingYou would think a court-ordered supervised visit inside a church would be safe. So what went wrong and who's responsible for keeping families safe during supervised visits?

46 minutes ago

Parents Push For Change To Improve Traffic Safety Around Sacramento SchoolParents and school staff met with Sacramento city officials to improve traffic safety around a local elementary school.

2 hours ago

Father Kills Daughters In Tragic Church ShootingA father who had a restraining order against him by his estranged wife killed his three daughters and their chaperone during a supervised visit at a Sacramento church.

2 hours ago

Sacramento Apartment Tenants Say New Landlord Unfairly Targeting ThemResidents at one community in Sacramento say they're being unfairly targeted. One man says he's been told to remove a statue of Jesus Christ from near his front door. The statue has been there for 15 years, he says.

4 hours ago