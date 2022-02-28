SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three children were shot dead by their father, who then took his own life, at a church in the Arden Arcade area Monday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Sgt. Rod Grassman also confirmed there was a fifth person killed but it is unclear if that person was also family.

All three children were under the age of 15 and the incident was contained inside the church, Grassman said. The identities of the involved parties have not yet been released.

The scene was at The Church in Sacramento in the area of Wyda and Ethan ways near the Chick-fil-A by Arden Fair. Authorities said it was around 5:07 p.m. when reports of the shooting first started coming in.

#BREAKING Sacramento Sheriff: 5 deceased in shooting in Arden Area at “The Church of Sacramento.” Father killed family including children and turned gun on himself. Sheriff spokesperson says this is case of tragic domestic violence case. — stevelarge (@largesteven) March 1, 2022

The sheriff’s office said it was a case of domestic violence. Authorities said there are no outstanding suspects in this shooting.

One witness told CBS13 he saw police bring one victim out of the church. He said there was so much police traffic initially that ambulances couldn’t get through to the scene.

Just before 7 p.m., authorities began pulling down crime scene tape that was blocking off the back entrance to the parking lot of Arden Fair.

Monday evening, Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement on the shooting, saying: