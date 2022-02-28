Sacramento Mid-day Weather Forecast: Feb. 28, 2022Here's what the weather will look like for the next few days.

2 hours ago

California Expected To Drop Mask Mandate In SchoolsCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce the drop of the mask mandate in schools. Find out more on these stories and more at http://sacramento.cbslocal.com/category/call-kurtis/ Subscribe to us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/CBSSacramento Watch the CBS13 News live in their entirety at 10 at noon, 4, 5, 6 and 10 at http://www.CBSSacramento.com/live-video

2 hours ago

Sacramento Morning Weather Forecast: Feb. 28, 2022Here's a look at how the weather is going to look for the next few days.

7 hours ago

California Wildfire: Insurance Commissioner Demands Insurers Give Break To HomeownersOne California wildfire after another has led to insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara demanding that homeowners be given a financial break. Subscribe to us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvSlxfIIKzXSwaSUP5VBapg Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GoodDaySacramento Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GoodDaySac

9 hours ago

Salinas Police Officer Killed In The Line Of DutyA police officer in Northern California was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man he stopped for a traffic violation and the suspect in his death has been arrested, authorities said Saturday. Salinas Police Department Officer Jorge David Alvarado pulled over a car about 10:45 p.m. on Friday in the area of Market Street and Griffin Street and the traffic stop turned into a shootout, said Miguel Cabrera, a spokesperson for the police department.

15 hours ago