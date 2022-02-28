Sacramento Morning Weather Forecast: Feb. 28, 2022Here's a look at how the weather is going to look for the next few days.

4 hours ago

California Wildfire: Insurance Commissioner Demands Insurers Give Break To HomeownersOne California wildfire after another has led to insurance commissioner Ricardo Lara demanding that homeowners be given a financial break.

6 hours ago

Salinas Police Officer Killed In The Line Of DutyA police officer in Northern California was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man he stopped for a traffic violation and the suspect in his death has been arrested, authorities said Saturday. Salinas Police Department Officer Jorge David Alvarado pulled over a car about 10:45 p.m. on Friday in the area of Market Street and Griffin Street and the traffic stop turned into a shootout, said Miguel Cabrera, a spokesperson for the police department.

13 hours ago

California Couple Escapes From UkraineThe couple was in Ukraine getting their new daughter who was born via a surrogate .

13 hours ago

Sacramento Apartment Tenants Say Landlord Unfairly Targeting ThemCited with a lease violation over a religious statue, a man says it's been there for 15 years. He's not alone. Several tenants say the new apartment manager is also sending them notices that are unjustified.

13 hours ago