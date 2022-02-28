SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A deadly church shooting that saw a father kill his three children and one other person before turning the gun on himself has sent shockwaves through the region.

The scene was at The Church in Sacramento, which is located near Arden Fair in the Arden Arcade area.

All three children were under the age of 15 and the incident was contained inside the church, Grassman said. The fourth individual was a chaperone of the children and was there for a supervised visit.

The identities of the involved parties have not yet been released.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg released a statement Monday evening.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy. It happens too often, and tonight it happened in our backyard,” Steinberg tweeted. “First thoughts are with the victims and their families. Same to the first responders who have to confront such a horrible scene. Will say more as we learn more.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said his office would be working closely with law enforcement during the investigation.

“Another senseless act of gun violence in America – this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities. We are working closely with local law enforcement,” Newsom tweeted.

Another senseless act of gun violence in America – this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities. We are working closely with local law enforcement. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 1, 2022

The sheriff’s office said the shooting appears to have been a case of domestic violence. Authorities said the scene was contained inside of the church and there were no outstanding suspects in this shooting.

Congresswoman Doris Matsui and Congressman Ami Bera also took to social media to comment on the shooting.

“Tonight’s senseless shooting is a tragedy beyond words. My prayers are with the victims’ family, loved ones and the entire Sacramento community. In memory of all those we have lost, we must renew our resolve to build a world free from gun violence,” Matsui said.

“I’m horrified by this tragic news. Janine and I are holding the victims, our community, and all the first responders in our thoughts and prayers,” Bera said.

Sacramento Kings head coach Alvin Gentry even spoke on the tragedy following Monday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to the family and everybody involved in that. It’s just another tragedy that’s hard to understand. It’s almost impossible to comprehend,” Gentry said during the postgame interview.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the shooting.