ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — The names of all five people killed, including three children, after a shooting at a church in Sacramento County on Monday have now been released by authorities.

Deputies say the alleged gunman killed his three young daughters and another person before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting happened Monday night during a court-ordered visit between the children and their father. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the girls were 9, 10, and 13 years old.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office released the identities of all involved in the shooting. The suspect was 39-year-old David Mora Rojas, while the children were 9-year-old Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 10-year-old Samantha Mora Gutierrez, and 13-year-old Samia Mora Gutierrez.

The other person who was acting as a chaperone for the visit when he was also shot and killed has been identified as 59-year-old Nathaniel Kong.

All three children attended either Bannon Creek or Leroy Greene Academy in the Natomas Unified School District.

A message was sent to parents on Tuesday after the district learned of the tragedy.

En Espanol. A member of ‘The Church’ speaks about the mass shooting that happened Monday night. Authorities say a Father shot and killed his three young daughters and a chaperone during a supervised visit in the church. Then he turned the gun on himself. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/xkjzOK8R7j — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) March 1, 2022

“We learned late Monday night that the students lost yesterday in the tragic incident, that happened at the church in the Arden area, were Natomas Unified students. There are very few words that can give comfort right now for this unspeakable tragedy,” the district wrote.

Chaplains and emotional support teams will be at the schools where the students attended, the district says.