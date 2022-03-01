CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Arden Arcade, Sacramento News, Shooting

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — The names of all five people killed, including three children, after a shooting at a church in Sacramento County on Monday have now been released by authorities.

Deputies say the alleged gunman killed his three young daughters and another person before turning the gun on himself.

READ MORE: ‘Safe To Say That We'll End This Year Dry’: California Snowpack Far Below Normal After Dry Winter Months

David Mora Rojas’ booking photo from a previous arrest out of Monterey County. (Credit: Monterey County Sheriff’s Office)

The shooting happened Monday night during a court-ordered visit between the children and their father. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the girls were 9, 10, and 13 years old.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office released the identities of all involved in the shooting. The suspect was 39-year-old David Mora Rojas, while the children were 9-year-old Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 10-year-old Samantha Mora Gutierrez, and 13-year-old Samia Mora Gutierrez.

READ MORE: Shooting Near Modesto Leaves Man Hospitalized With Life-Threatening Injuries

The other person who was acting as a chaperone for the visit when he was also shot and killed has been identified as 59-year-old Nathaniel Kong.

All three children attended either Bannon Creek or Leroy Greene Academy in the Natomas Unified School District. 

A message was sent to parents on Tuesday after the district learned of the tragedy.

“We learned late Monday night that the students lost yesterday in the tragic incident, that happened at the church in the Arden area, were Natomas Unified students. There are very few words that can give comfort right now for this unspeakable tragedy,” the district wrote.

MORE NEWS: MLB Cancels Opening Day As Sides Fail To Reach Lockout Deal

Chaplains and emotional support teams will be at the schools where the students attended, the district says.