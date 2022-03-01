ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Five people are dead, including three children, after a shooting at a church in Sacramento County on Monday.
Deputies say the alleged gunman killed his three young daughters and another person before turning the gun on himself.READ MORE: Off-Duty Deputy Shot At In Downtown Sacramento
The shooting happened Monday night during a court-ordered visit between the children and their father. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the girls were 9, 10, and 13 years old.
On Tuesday, the Natomas Unified School District announced that they had learned the three children attended Bannon Creek and Leroy Greene Academy.
En Espanol. A member of 'The Church' speaks about the mass shooting that happened Monday night. Authorities say a Father shot and killed his three young daughters and a chaperone during a supervised visit in the church. Then he turned the gun on himself.
“We learned late Monday night that the students lost yesterday in the tragic incident, that happened at the church in the Arden area, were Natomas Unified students. There are very few words that can give comfort right now for this unspeakable tragedy,” the district wrote in a message sent to families on Tuesday.
Chaplains and emotional support teams will be at the schools where the students attended, the district says.
Authorities have said the fourth victim in the shooting was chaperoning the visit.
The names of all people involved in Monday night’s shooting have not been released at this point in the investigation.