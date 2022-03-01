CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say an off-duty deputy was shot at while walking in Downtown Sacramento on Tuesday morning. 

The scene is near 5th and I streets, right in front of the federal courthouse. Sacramento police say, just after 5:50 a.m., an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was shot at from a passing vehicle.

Police say the off-duty deputy was not hurt. It appears a window at the courthouse was struck in the shooting, however.

No details about the suspect have been released at this point.

Detectives have now taken over the investigation.

Both 5th and 6th streets at I are closed due to the investigation.