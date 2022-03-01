SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say an off-duty deputy was shot at while walking in Downtown Sacramento on Tuesday morning.
An off duty Sheriff deputy was shot at along I St between 5th and 6th St. He was not hit. The Federal Courthouse did sustain a broken window from the shot. Road is closed while @SacPolice investigates @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/3Z9pYT1l0u
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) March 1, 2022
The scene is near 5th and I streets, right in front of the federal courthouse. Sacramento police say, just after 5:50 a.m., an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was shot at from a passing vehicle.READ MORE: 3 Children Shot And Killed By Father Inside Arden Arcade Church Were Natomas Unified Students, District Says
Police say the off-duty deputy was not hurt. It appears a window at the courthouse was struck in the shooting, however.READ MORE: In Wake Of Father's Fatal Shooting Of Kids, Criminal Defense Attorney Says Domestic Violence Conflict Is Common
No details about the suspect have been released at this point.
Detectives have now taken over the investigation.MORE NEWS: Father Shoots Self After Killing His 3 Children, 1 Other Inside Arden Arcade Area Church
Both 5th and 6th streets at I are closed due to the investigation.