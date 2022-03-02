SOMERSET (CBS13) — There could be a new aggressive approach to combat California’s megafires.

There are calls to change the way the US Forest Service (USFS) fights every single wildfire.

California Congress members Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock are proposing new legislation that would require the USFS to respond with immediate suppression of a wildfire once spotted.

The new policy is aimed at saving communities from being wiped out by wildfire, as the Caldor Fire did in Grizzley Flats before it spread to South Lake Tahoe.

Marvin Silva and his dog, Happy, were happy they still have their place to call home.

“When I left here, I honestly didn’t think I was coming back,” Silva said.

CBS13 first met Silva last summer while he was evacuating his Somerset home as the Caldor Fire surrounded him.

“I’m 76 years old, and it’s like I don’t feel that brave anymore”, Silva said.

The US Forest Service has since faced criticism for monitoring the fire when it first broke out in a remote section of the Eldorado National Forest before it exploded in size, stretching to Lake Tahoe and destroying 1,000 buildings and 220,000 acres.

“It’s like they knew about the fire, and they just decided not to do anything about it,” Silva said. “And the losses are tremendous.”

LaMalfa says his proposed federal legislation will require the USFS to immediately fight wildfires. The USSF policy has allowed some wildfires to burn, citing fire’s role in a healthy ecosystem.

LaMalfa says that policy must change.

“It’s an important shift I think people perceive already but we’ve seen more standoffishness than going after it,” LaMalfa said. “When there’s a fire, we want them to attack the fire within 24 hours. It’s no more monitoring or watching or waiting for something happen.”

The proposed federal law would have a big impact on California’s wildfire response. About 58% of California forest land is owned by the U.S. government.

“I wish that was in effect a year ago because I wouldn’t have been moving,” Silva said.

Could an act of Congress prevent more California megafires? The legislation’s first stop is to the rules committee.