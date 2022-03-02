GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a Sacramento County auto shop that damaged four vehicles.
It was reported around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at an auto body shop in the Gold River area.
A party bus was among the four vehicles that were damaged. Firefighters were able to stop the flames before they reached any structures.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation, but preliminary information suggests it was possibly a mechanical issue.