MANTECA (CBS13) — A $10,000 reward for information has now been announced for the broad daylight killing of a man in Manteca last year.
The shooting happened back on Feb. 20, 2021 in the middle of Yosemite Avenue and left 30-year-old Ramon Rios dead.
Despite the shooting happening in one of Manteca's busiest intersections, detectives have yet to name a suspect.
To try and break the case, the Luis G. Alavarez Jr Rewards for Justice group announced on Wednesday that they are now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call the Manteca Police Department’s tip line at (209) 823-4636.