SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested the suspect who allegedly shot at an off-duty deputy in Downtown Sacramento early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened near 5th and I streets, right in front the federal courthouse.
An off-duty deputy was reportedly walking when someone in a passing vehicle shot at him. The deputy wasn't hurt, but a window at the courthouse was struck by gunfire.
Sacramento police say, with the help of California Highway Patrol and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, detectives identified the shooting suspect as 40-year-old Rashpal Sahota. He was taken into custody Tuesday night after SWAT officers responded to his home.
Sahota allegedly had an illegally possessed handgun that was recovered during his arrest, police say. He is now facing charges of assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Exactly what led up to Sahota allegedly shooting at the off-duty deputy is still not clear.