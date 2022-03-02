CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Another pedestrian was killed by a car while trying to cross Highway 99 in Sacramento.

According to California Highway Patrol South Sacramento, the collision happened at around 10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near 47th Avenue.

The driver remained on the scene to cooperate with authorities.

Multiple southbound lanes were blocked due to the collision. Alternate routes were advised until authorities cleared the scene.

On Tuesday night, a pedestrian was killed while trying to cross the highway just further south at Mack Road. This collision happened at around 9:30 p.m. and the driver involved also remained at the scene to cooperate with law enforcement.

The identities of both people killed have not yet been released.