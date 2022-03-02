STOCKTON (CBS13) — One of the victims in a February shooting in Stockton that left two people hurt have now died from their injuries, police say.
The shooting happened back on the night of Feb. 21 along the 2100 block of S. Airport Way. Officers responded to the scene to investigate a reported shooting and found a man who had been shot.
Another man believed to have been hurt in the same shooting showed up at the hospital a short time later.
On Wednesday, Stockton police announced that they had learned one of the victims – a 34-year-old man – had died from his injuries. The incident is now an active homicide investigation, police say.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released.