SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings are throwing a party to give ARCO Arena a final farewell.

Still called by most fans as “ARCO Arena,” even after name changes to Power Balance Pavilion and Sleep Train Arena, the facility was the Kings’ home from 1988 to 2016 before they moved to the Golden 1 Center.

Now, with the complex empty, plans are in the works to renovate the area into a teaching hospital.

The Kings want to give fans one last chance to say goodbye to ARCO before the old arena is torn down, however.

“As we close the final chapter of the arena in Natomas, we welcome fans to pay one last visit to the old barn,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé in a statement.

On March 19, the Kings will be hosting a party at the old arena site. Fans will be able to go inside ARCO one last time for photo ops. Outside, there will be a DJ and food trucks. Complimentary memorabilia will also be available.

“That arena was widely known as the loudest place to play in the NBA, and the memories created there will last forever because one thing that remains consistent is the passion and devotion of our fans,” Ranadivé said.

More than 4,800 events were hosted at ARCO Arena, bringing in nearly 43 million people, officials say.

The site was even used as a surge hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the ARCO Arena final farewell will be free, but fans will need to reserve them in advance. General admission tickets will be available starting March 7.