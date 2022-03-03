ANDERSON (CBS13) — Several children were hospitalized after a car crashed into a preschool in the town of Anderson in Shasta County on Thursday, officials said.
Police say 19 children and at least two staff members of Great Adventure Christian Preschool were inside the building at the time of the crash. Action News Now confirmed from Anderson police that 14 of those children were hospitalized.
Mercy Medical Center in nearby Redding confirmed eight patients were transferred to that hospital. There have not been any reported fatalities.
This is a developing story. More details to come.