SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of animal abuse after he allegedly attacked a dog in North Sacramento last month.
City of Sacramento Animal Control says they were alerted about an incident caught on camera back on Feb. 2 along Pell Drive. In the video, officials say the suspect can be seen repeatedly punching and kicking one of two dogs he had with him.
The suspect punched the dog until his hand was bloody, officials say.
With the help of the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Front Street Animal Shelter, and Crime Stoppers, authorities were able to identify the suspect as Derrick L. Sims Jr.
Sims was arrested on Wednesday and is now facing charges of animal abuse and cruelty.
Four dogs that were at Sims’ residence have been taken into the custody of Front Street Animal Shelter.