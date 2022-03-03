Evening Forecast - 3/3/22Here is your extended 7-day forecast!

McDonald's Employee Reaches Milestone, Overcomes ChallengesNot many people can say they love their job, but Russell Julien does. For the past 25 years, he’s been a staple at the McDonald’s in El Dorado Hills. The fast-food giant celebrated the milestone Thursday.

Placerville Couple Seeks Justice After Rescue Dog Shot DeadA Placerville couple is upset saying someone shot their rescue dog dead. The couple wants justice, but they don't know if they'll get it.

Woman Loses Access To PayPal Account After Friends Reimburse Her For $1,200 Camping Trip As pandemic restrictions end and old friends gather – in some cases for the first time in two years – online payment platforms like PayPal and Venmo can come in handy when sharing costs. Unfortunately, as one viewer from Wheatland found out, the process isn’t always as easy as it seems.

Redding Woman Accused Of Faking 2016 Kidnapping, Defrauding StateA Shasta County woman whose disappearance and mysterious reappearance set off a frantic three-week search more than five years ago was arrested Thursday on charges of lying to federal agents about being kidnapped and defrauding the state's victim compensation board of $30,000.

