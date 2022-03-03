CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Echo Summit, El Dorado County News, Highway 50

ECHO SUMMIT (CBS13) — Highway 50 at Echo Summit is expected to be closed through the night after a cabin-sized rock fell to the roadway on Thursday.

According to the California Highway Patrol Placerville, eastbound 50 traffic is being held at Sly Park Road. Caltrans advises using Interstate 80 or State Routes 49, 88 and 89 as alternate routes.

The rockslide occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m.