ECHO SUMMIT (CBS13) — Highway 50 at Echo Summit is expected to be closed through the night after a cabin-sized rock fell to the roadway on Thursday.
According to the California Highway Patrol Placerville, eastbound 50 traffic is being held at Sly Park Road. Caltrans advises using Interstate 80 or State Routes 49, 88 and 89 as alternate routes.
#TrafficAlert in @CountyElDorado: 🚨Westbound & eastbound U.S. Highway 50 CLOSED🚧 @ Echo Summit due to rock slide.⚠️US-50 is scheduled to be CLOSED for the rest of the day (3/3). No ETO. Use Interstate 80 or State Routes 89, 88 & 49. #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHP_Truckee @CaltransDist10 pic.twitter.com/6ayuykQIAc
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 4, 2022
The rockslide occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m.