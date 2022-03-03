SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was critically injured in a duplex fire in South Sacramento late Thursday night.
At 10:15 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department said the fire burned one unit of a single-story duplex along Gordon Drive, which is located just south of the Fruitridge Road and Stockton Boulevard intersection.READ MORE: Redding Woman Accused Of Faking 2016 Kidnapping, Defrauding State
The fire has since been extinguished and an investigation into what caused it is underway.READ MORE: Rockslide Closes Highway 50 At Echo Summit
Firefighters said the injured person was removed from the rear of the building and was taken straight to the hospital.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Lowrider Community Wants City To Lift Cruising Ban
No other injuries were reported.