By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Part of a major street in West Sacramento is closed due to a deadly crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near West Capitol Avenue, east of Harbor Boulevard.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a truck and motorcycle appear to have been involved.

One person has died in the crash, authorities at the scene confirm.

West Capitol Avenue is now closed from Sycamore to Cedar due to the investigation. Drivers should expect the road to remain closed for the next several hours.