WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Part of a major street in West Sacramento is closed due to a deadly crash Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near West Capitol Avenue, east of Harbor Boulevard.
READ MORE: UC Davis To Lift Its Campus Mask Mandate
Truck vs Motocycle Fatal crash in West Sac! West Capitol closedEast of Harbor Blvd @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/Yw9mavhYtT
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) March 3, 2022
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a truck and motorcycle appear to have been involved.READ MORE: Person Struck, Killed By Car On Florin Road Near Highway 99
One person has died in the crash, authorities at the scene confirm.MORE NEWS: Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Charged With Shooting At Molestation Suspect
West Capitol Avenue is now closed from Sycamore to Cedar due to the investigation. Drivers should expect the road to remain closed for the next several hours.