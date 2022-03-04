SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Friday, David Saechao was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a murder that took place during a burglary.
The victim, Guofang Wang, was operating an indoor marijuana grow in 2018 when Saechao and another (Lai Saechao) broke into the victim’s house to steal grow equipment. The victim was home during the burglary and was assaulted by the defendants.READ MORE: David Mora — Man Who Killed 3 Daughters, 1 Other And Himself At Arden Church — Was In US Illegally
“During the assault, the victim bit David Saechao and scratched Lai Saechao before he died from multiple blunt force injuries and strangulation. The district attorney’s crime lab analyzed DNA from blood found at the crime scene and fingernail scrapings from the victim, which resulted in a match to David Saechao and Lai Saechao,” said the District Attorney’s Office.READ MORE: Gov. Gavin Newsom Orders Review Of Contracts In Light Of Russian Sanctions
David Saechao faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.MORE NEWS: 10 Suspects Sought In Roseville Galleria Jewelry Store Smash-And-Grab
The story was covered previously on CBS13, here.