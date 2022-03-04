CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a minor was stabbed near the Golden 1 Center Friday night, police said.

Sacramento police said a minor was stabbed in the chest and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect is also in custody but police did not release any suspect details.

It happened shortly after the Justin Bieber concert at the Golden 1 Center finished. Police said two groups got into a fight near Macys in Downtown Commons, and that led to the stabbing.

Investigators don’t believe the stabbing was connected to the concert.

No other information was available.