SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a minor was stabbed near the Golden 1 Center Friday night, police said.
Sacramento police said a minor was stabbed in the chest and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect is also in custody but police did not release any suspect details.
It happened shortly after the Justin Bieber concert at the Golden 1 Center finished. Police said two groups got into a fight near Macys in Downtown Commons, and that led to the stabbing.
No other information was available.