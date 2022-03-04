SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) — A new wildfire in Shasta County has prompted mandatory evacuation orders.
Crews are battling a 5 acre vegetation fire near Walker Mine Rd. and Flanagan Rd. The fire is spreading at a moderate rate, currently we have 80 personnel on scene with numerous fire engines, bulldozers, fire crews and 1 helicopter. #Flanagan incident #CALFIRESHU2022
The fire is burning near Walker Mine and Flanagan roads. According to Cal Fire, flames are spreading at a moderate rate.
Cal Fire says 80 personnel are responding to the scene.
Residents on Walker Ridge Road off of Walker Mine Road are being ordered to evacuate.
A county-run evacuation shelter is being set up at Central Valley High School in Shasta Lake, according to the Red Cross.
