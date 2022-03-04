CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) — A new wildfire in Shasta County has prompted mandatory evacuation orders.

The fire is burning near Walker Mine and Flanagan roads. According to Cal Fire, flames are spreading at a moderate rate.

Cal Fire says 80 personnel are responding to the scene.

Residents on Walker Ridge Road off of Walker Mine Road are being ordered to evacuate.

A county-run evacuation shelter is being set up at Central Valley High School in Shasta Lake, according to the Red Cross.

Updates to follow.