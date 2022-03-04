ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A search for a possible burglary suspect prompted a short lockdown of Oakmont High School in Roseville late Friday morning.
Roseville police say, a little after 11 a.m., they got a report of a residential burglary in progress along Crestmont Drive. Officers responded to the scene and spotted the suspect, but the person then jumped a fence and ran through the parking lot of Oakmont High School.
The school was put on a precautionary lockdown due to the situation, but police say the suspect never went into the enclosed part of campus.
Officers soon had the suspect detained.
Police say they are still investigating the incident and the initial burglary call.