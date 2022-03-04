ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for nearly a dozen suspects connected to a smash-and-grab theft at the Roseville Galleria.
According to the Roseville Police Department, 10 suspects — described as possible Black males around the ages of 16-22 and wearing hooded sweaters — entered the store while armed with sledgehammers and at least one firearm.READ MORE: David Mora — Man Who Killed 3 Daughters, 1 Other And Himself At Arden Church — Was In US Illegally
Several jewelry cases were smashed and the suspects were able to get away with an undetermined amount of jewelry.READ MORE: Gov. Gavin Newsom Orders Review Of Contracts In Light Of Russian Sanctions
Two vehicles waiting for the suspects outside the mall were described as a silver four-door Chevy and a bright orange Dodge Charger. See photos of the vehicles below.
MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Caltrans Blows Up Cabin-Sized Boulder That Was Blocking Highway 50 Near Echo Summit
Anyone with information is asked to contact Roseville police.